Award double for Teversal teenager Charlotte Bond at Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield Town

The Teversal teen left winger has also successfully just completed her theory exam as she works her way to also becoming a qualified referee.

Having recently been diagnosed with severe dyslexia, Charlotte is gaining huge confidence from her sporting success.

Mum Helen Bond said: “Charlotte played for Hasland when she was about eight or nine and did a couple of years with them before deciding she wanted to take it a bit more seriously and had a trial for Sheffield Wednesday.

Charlotte Bond - double award winner.

“She has now been playing with them a couple of season, the same for Mansfield Town. She plays for Wednesday on Saturdays and Mansfield on Sundays.

“It has really built up her confidence and this last season she won Players' Player of the Year for both clubs.

“She has also done a refereeing course with Nottinghamshire FA as well for a possible different avenue for the future as the more strings you have to your bow the better to stay in the game.

“But for now she wants to play more than anything. She loves the team element of football and also the social element. She has done PE as an option at Highfield School in Matlock so this suits her and is the way she wants to go.”

She added: “I think the football has helped her confidence after being diagnosed with dyslexia. She is very fortunate it's affected more her maths than English, but she feels she excels at sport which is nice and gives you confidence when you have had a diagnosis like this.