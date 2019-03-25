Aston Villa, Leeds United, Stoke City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Celtic chase Barnsley defender

Here are today’s top stories around League One and League Two (25th March 2019).

Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay is being chased by Aston Villa, Leeds United, Stoke, Brighton and Celtic, according to the Daily Mirror.

Since his £350,000 switch from Partick Thistle last summer, Linday’s impressive performances at Oakwell has dubbed him as the ‘new Alan Hansen’.

His 36 appearances in League One has helped The Tykes occupy an automatic promotion spot in League One, where clubs from elsewhere have began to take notice.

It is reported that the 23-year-old will be available for around £5million in the summer.

Arsenal have joined the race for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo, who is out of contract in the summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who understand The Gunners have watched the 22-year-old on several occasions this season.

The Addicks offered Aribo a new deal last summer only to withdraw it and make a new proposal but on half the money.

The revised offer was turned down and, as it stands, Aribo’s future looks to be away from The Valley.

Luton Town boss Mick Harford is hopeful defender Dan Potts is not too serious after limping off during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

The left back, making his first league start since the 2-0 win victory against Walsall on October 20, lasted just 23 minutes before jarring his knee.

Harford told Luton Today: “He’s twisted his knee, we don’t know the extent of the injury, we’ll let it settle down over the weekend and probably have a scan on Monday.

“We don’t know and I’m just hoping he’s fit and well, as he’s a really, really important member of the squad Pottsy, he’s so reliable.”

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford spent his Saturday afternoon off watching Portsmouth’s win over Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old was spotted in the stands at New Meadow, watching his former team-mate Ro-Shaun Williams, who he played with in the Red Devils youth set up.

However, it wasn’t the greatest of games for Williams after The Shrews suffered a 2-0 defeat to Pompey.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe United sacked manager Stuart McCall yesterday evening after a 3-1 defeat to Rochdale left them 18th in the League One table.

In League Two, Darren Way has parted company with Yeovil Town after almost four years in charge.

Club legend Way leaves The Glovers two points above the drop zone in 22nd. Neale Marmon has taken on First Team Manager duties on a temporary basis.