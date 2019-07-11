Aston Villa join Rangers in pledging help and young loanees for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has been promised help with young loan players from both Glasgow Rangers and Aston Villa after mixing with the likes of Steven Gerrard and John Terry in Portugal.

Dempster met up the Rangers manager and Villa assistant coach during Stags’ 10-day training camp and found both very happy to deal with him.

“My network is growing and I am mixing it with A-list celebrities! It’s been an amazing few weeks,” smiled Dempster, whose side played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Rangers.

“I’ve got to say Steven Gerrard was incredible with all of our staff – very humble.

“He gave us loads of his time and offered his help with the U23 squad he’s got there.

“I highlighted a couple of players I liked from the 90 minute game we had with them. But, in terms of anything concrete from that, nothing has developed thus far.

“It still potentially could, hopefully. I’ve rung him a couple of times but he’s not picking up.

“The chairman introduced me to John Terry as well, who was very similar to Steven.

“He said if there was any interest in the Villa U23s he’d be willing to help us.

“There is nothing moving on it at this moment in time, though.”