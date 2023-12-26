Assured Shirebrook Town are too good for Worsbrough Bridge

Goals from Marcus Day and a double from Lewis Macaskill gave Shirebrook a 3-0 win against Worsbrough Bridge at the weekend.

It had been a very long week for the Shirebrook players after last weekend’s disappointing draw at Glasshoughton.

Shirebrook made a very quick start to the game as Marcus Day almost gave them the lead in the opening minute but he saw his effort saved by Brett Souter.

However Shirebrook didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring as in the third minute Adam Kimberley played in Day to beat the offside trap and make no mistake.

Shirebrook pushed on looking to extend the lead with Kieren Watson and Nat Watson both seeing efforts go just wide of the target with Carlton Carty and Lewis Macaskill also seeing shots saved by Souter.

Day also had a chance to get his second of the game but again saw his shot saved by Souter.

The second half got underway with Shirebrook again on top with AJ Greaves going close.

in the 60th minute Shirebrook doubled their lead as Day turned provider for Lewis Macaskill to head home.

Things would then go from bad to worse for Worsbrough as they were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute as Lewis O'Connor received a straight red for kicking one of the Shirebrook players while he was on the floor.

Shirebrook made the man advantage pay in the 71st minute as they added a third goal when Nat Watson played through Macaskill who smashed into the bottom corner.

After the game Shirebrook assistant manager Lee Needham said: “We needed a reaction after last weeks performance we needed a better performance today and I think we got that.

"I thought the first 30 minutes of the game we dominated. We got the early goal and should have got a few more and the defence did everything we asked of them to limit the number of chances we faced in the second half.

"We really should have scored in the first couple of minutes, but we created some good chances managed to get the second goal.