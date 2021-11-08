Our faces in the crowd.

Are you in our Mansfield Town fans gallery at Sunderland?

More than 1,300 Stags fans saw their side repeat last year’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Sunderland.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:01 pm

Rhys Oates hit the winner to send the fans home happy. Check out our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Stags fans soak it up at Sunderland

Our faces in the crowd.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stags fans soak it up at Sunderland

Our faces in the crowd.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stags fans soak it up at Sunderland

Our faces in the crowd.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stags fans soak it up at Sunderland

Our faces in the crowd.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
SunderlandRhys Oates
Next Page
Page 1 of 4