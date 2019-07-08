Are Mansfield Town chasing experienced former Rotherham United striker David Ball?

Mansfield Town are reported to have made a move to sign former Rotherham United striker David Ball on a free transfer.

If true, then the move comes less than a week since boss John Dempster said he did not need any more forwards for the new season after signing Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard.

So fans are now wondering if any move for Ball would suggest a player is set to leave with Stags already having turned down a bid for Danny Rose and interest in him continuing.

Ball, 29, scored nine goals in 41 games for Rotherham and, having been released, was believed to be joining New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix, who play in the Australian A-League.

The former Manchester City youth product was sent out on loan to Bradford City last season, but despite scoring seven goals in 42 games for the club, he couldn’t help prevent the Bantams from being relegated to League Two.

Ball was one of the Millers’ key men during their League One promotion campaign back in 2017-18.

He is a different type of forward to what Mansfield already have, able to come deeper and link up play.

Manchester-born Ball has also played for Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town as well as loan spells at Rochdale and Swindon Town.

Stags CEO Carolyn Radford teased on social media last Wednesday ‘new signing coming soon’, but it’s been all quite since then.