Are Mansfield Town about to sign Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy?

Reports are suggesting Mansfield Town have agreed a deal with Leeds United to sign Irish U21 centre half Conor Shaughnessy.

The 23-year-old can also play in central midfield, which fulfils the criteria suggested by Stags boss John Dempster last week as he sought to bolster his squad before tonight’s 5pm transfer window deadline.

Shaughnessy is said to be signing a season-long loan deal with Mansfield, the Stags seeing off competition from clubs in Greece, Cyprus and Denmark, with a break clause open to all parties in January.

Shaughnessy began his career at Reading where he played for their U18s and U21s but was released before making the first team.

Picked up by Leeds, he made his first team debut in August 2017 and soon signed a new four-year contract.

But he missed the second half of that season with an ankle injury and has found opportunities limited since then, spending the second half of last season on loan at Hearts.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa addressed the Galway-born defender’s struggle to break into the senior side last season, suggesting he had the skills to get into the team.

“There is a struggle inside the team to be a part of the group and when you get a position inside the team it’s not the final one,” Bielsa admitted.

“You can be among the 18 or 19 players and in some moments you can be out of this list.

“Shaughnessy has skills and conditions. He has been a little bit sanctioned by the injuries, but he has the skills to be inside the team.”