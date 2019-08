Check out our selection of fans' photographs from the stands - can you see yourself or anyone you know? Read the full MATCH REPORT and boss JOHN DEMPSTER'S ANGRY VIEWS on the defeat as well as see our MATCH ACTION photo gallery.

Stags fans at the Orient game. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Stags fans at the Orient game. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Stags fans at the Orient game. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Stags fans at the Orient game. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more