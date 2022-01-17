Another new face for Mansfield Town by the weekend?

Walsall manager Matthew Taylor looks on at Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough on Saturday.

Boss Nigel Clough is hoping to make two more signings in this January window and will then be happy with his promotion-chasing squad.

“We have a couple of players we are talking to at the moment that we are a little way down the line with – one is a striker and the other more of a utility player,” he said.

“It might not be too straightforward, but we'll try.

“We've only got a couple we're after with everybody getting fit now. We want quality more than quantity.

“There is nothing imminent for tomorrow night at Forest Green but we would hope, if things go well, we might have one in for the Barrow game.

“That would enable us to get a couple more of the younger lads out on loan.

“We have offers for Tyrese Sinclair and James Gale to go out on loan. “If we get another striker in and everyone is going to be close to fitness then we will certainly look at that.”

Another worry for Stags is a possible pending suspension for key man Oli Hawkins.

“Oli Hawkins is on eight bookings now which is quite harsh as every time he touches somebody he seems to get booked at the moment,” said Clough.