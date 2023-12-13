Newly-formed Grassroots Football Club Annesley AFC are looking forward to building on a highly-successful inaugural season.

Annesley AFC with the YEL Cup in their first season.

And they were quick to praise sponsors Clearmark Solutions Ltd, CPC Civils, and Zeppelin Systems Limited for their invaluable backing towards that success.

Founded in June 2022, Annesley AFC play home games at Sutton Lawn and focus on creating a positive environment for player development.

The club’s initial team played Saturday morning football in the YEL East Midlands Saturday U10s League and went on to win a number of tournaments, a YEL Cup, and also a YEL Fair play Award, which is voted for by opposition managers and recognises good sporting behaviour as demonstrated by players, coaches and parents on matchday - the club were one of only 16 teams in 1,300 to win the award.

Building on its initial success the club has also gone on to achieve England Football Accreditation status and heading into its second season the club has added a Sunday U11s team.

Looking to the future, the club’s five year growth plan will see it add girls and boys teams for five and six-year-olds next spring and the longer term dream is to have its own pitches and a clubhouse.

Mark Cass, founder and AAFC head coach said: “We can’t thank our sponsors enough.

