Andy Cook hoping for first League Two start for Mansfield Town after match-saving brace at Forest Green

Mansfield Town striker Andy Cook is hoping his crucial second half brace at Forest Green Rovers today will earn him a first League Two start for the Stags against Salford City on Tuesday.

A big summer signing, goal ace Cook has seen his chances limited after early season injury and other strikers performing well.

But the half-time sub was the hero in the 2-2 draw at the New Lawn with his first two goals for the club and almost bagging a winner at the end too.

“The manager picks the team he thinks is going to win the game and hopefully the two goals will get me a start,” said Cook.

“I am buzzing. I’ve not really played as much as I’d have liked to.

“Rosey (Danny Rose) and Nicky (Maynard) have been doing well and I need to get match fit.

“So it was nice to come on and get off the mark – my first goals for the club, but the main thing was getting a point and keeping the unbeaten run going.

“I was told we were going 4-4-2 and to go on, be a nuisance and be big and strong.”

Looking back at the goals, he said: “Otis (Khan) put the ball in the box for the first and as soon as it came in I knew straight away it was a great ball and I thought it’s my chance to get my first goal.

“For the second one, it was just a bit scrappy in the box and it just dropped to me and I hit it. The keeper got a touch to it and it spun in. I didn’t think it was going to go in but it eventually did. Happy days with that.”

Cook almost won it with a third and said: “I thought it was going in. I think it took a bit of a deflection and it had killed the keeper but he got a good hand to it and knocked it round the post.”

He added: “I think their second goal woke us up and we started creating more chances – we were unlucky not to get the winner.

“We are happy as not many teams will come here and take a point off them.”