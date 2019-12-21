Andy Cook already impressed with new Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan

Mansfield Town striker Andy Cook has already been impressed by new boss Graham Coughlan in his first four days in charge.

Cook netted Stags' goal in today's 1-1 home draw with Northampton and said of Coughlan: “He has been good.

“He wants us working hard in training and everyone has given 100 per cent, the same out there today, and I think that's how it's going to continue.

“He wants us pressing from the front and causing problems.

“I have been impressed with him. He's a good coach and I think he is going to be good for us.

“If players are not going to be working hard then he won't play us. It's as simple as that. It will keep people on their toes.”

Stags led high-flying Northampton until six minutes from time and Cook said: “It was a battle that, but I don't mind that and the other lads don't. We've all put a shift in and we were unlucky not to come away with all three points.

“We missed chances and should have won it.

“The way things have been going we needed to play like that.”

On his goal from Mal Benning's throw-in, he said: “Mal threw it down the line and at first I was going to flick it down the line.

“But the way it came in I just took it down and turned, then space just opened up and I thought I'd shoot and it's gone in.

“I saw the keeper was a bit to the side so I hit it hard and on target as you never know where it's going to go.”

Cook has now scored in successive games and five overall and said of his season: “For me it's been frustrating.

“I've not really got going. But I have now scored in the last couple of games so hopefully I will get going now.

“I just wanted my chance. I was on the pitch but not getting chances. Now I am getting them and taking them.

“If we want to push up the table we need to win games over this Christmas period. That's the bottom line.”