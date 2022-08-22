An afternoon to forget as Sherwood Colliery are sunk at home by Heanor Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of football Phil Kirkland said: “It was a really poor day for us. All credit to Heanor who fully deserve their win.”

It was the Wood's heaviest home defeat since December 2018 and it did not flatter the visitors, who ended the game well on top looking for more goals.

All the goals came in the second half and there was little sign of the carnage to come was evident in a first half short on goalmouth action.

Alfie Smith-Eccles - mixed afternoon for Sherwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early action was in the Heanor half, Luis Rose and Kieran Watson involved.

Jamie York's try from range on the quarter hour was comfortable for Louie Tuner in the Heanor goal.

The opening 30 minutes saw a gradual decrease in quality from Sherwood, the passing was sloppy and the visitors were sensing this as they were gradually coming into the game.

Ex-Wood Klarke Greenham had an effort saved before having to leave the field with an injury. Gavin King did get a header on target for the Wood that had Turner back pedalling as he made the save.

The same player then had Sherwood ’s best opportunity, King forcing a good save by Turner.

Lewis Belgrave saw an effort from distance off target, and as the half ended, Lewis Rourke forced a save by Alfie Smith-Eccles in the Wood goal.

The second half saw the referee surprise most of the players and crowd by awarding an early penalty kick for Heanor, assumed for holding by a Wood defender.

Jamie Sleigh took the kick and powered the ball past Smith-Eccles.

Sherwood did little to respond, and on 59 minutes were caught high up the pitch.

The break was quick and incisive and excellently finished by Lewis Rourke to double the visitors' lead.

Heanor were rampant as the Wood had little in the way of possession.

Eventually, Luis Rose forced a good save from Turner who tipped the ball round the post.

On 79 minutes, with Charlie Taylor in the sin-bin and Sherwood down to 10 men, Smith-Eccles thwarted Rourke again as the visitors continued to threaten.

But, directly from the resulting corner kick, Raife Poplars' kick was fumbled by Smith-Eccles into the net to seal the game.

A run by another ex-Wood Ethan Wiesztort was brought to an end by Jobe Shaw who received a yellow card, sparking more frustration which led to another sin-bin, this time for Smith-Eccles, which left Starbuck donning the gloves, and a straight red card for a clearly perplexed Lewis Belgrave.