Ambitious Stockport County provide big challenge as Mansfield Town target second home win of the week

The National League champions once played in the equivalent of the Championship but in recent seasons dropped down as low as National League North.

But under a wealthy new owner, boss Dave Challinor has a big budget and is seeking a third promotion in a row, having brought Hartlepool United back into the EFL the season before.

“I think it's fair to say they are one of the big boys in the league,” said Clough

Stags celebrate against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“They have a manager with a track record of promotions – two in the last two seasons.

“They are a big, big club for League Two. They will be looking to get through it as quickly as possible into League One and on beyond there. They are a very ambitious club.”

Stags saw off AFC Wimbledon 5-2 on Tuesday and Clough added: “The dressing room is elated and relieved that we have three points, five goals and another good performance at home. That’s finished now and we focus on Saturday.

“We have a clear week after Saturday so it's important we recover from Tuesday and get a point or two on Saturday.

“These home games are very important but we also have to start getting a point or two on the road.

“Home is where we're going to pick up the majority of our points, though it's never a given. But we need to do a little bit better on the road.”

Clough will be hoping his early season injury list continues to ease.

Jason Law is out longer term, but Hiram Boateng, Oli Hawkins and Lucas Akins will all be working hard to try to shake off early season strains as will Will Swan, who did manage to come on as a sub and score on Tuesday.

James Perch and Kieran Wallace will also have got in extra training as they strive to get fully fit after returning from their summer injuries this week.