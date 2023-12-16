Almost a perfect day says Mansfield Town defender Baily Cargill after win at Crawley Town

Mansfield Town defender Baily Cargill said today's 3-1 win at Crawley Town was an almost perfect day for the visitors.

Baily Cargill is congratulated on his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Crawley Town FC at The Broadfield Stadium, Saturday 16 December2023 Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags were back in action after a 17-day lay-off and Cargill opened the score with a bullet header after just 12 minutes.

Crawley levelled from a controversial penalty but Stags strode away with second half goals by Davis Keillor-Dunn and George Maris before a red card for Crawley's Jay Williams ended hopes of a fightback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Apart from the clean sheet it was a perfect day really,” smiled Cargill.

“They are a good side who like to play and they caused us a lot of problems first half. We dealt better with them second half.

“We scored three good goals. Mine was from a great cross from Rhys (Oates). He sent it over with a lot of pace and I got my head on it and guided it towards goal.

“The pace on the ball took it past the keeper pretty quick so I was happy with that – that's two good headers this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I thought the penalty was really soft. Their guy just ran past Lucas and he put out an arm to stop him and their guy just fell down.

“You don't normally see those given – maybe when the ball is going to them or they are in the box and could get there, they're given.

“But when it's nowhere near the play they are usual to see. Luckily we didn't let it affect us.”

On the break the squad have just been through, Cargill said: “At first it was supposed to be 10 days which was quite a nice break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when the MK Dons game was called off it wasn't helpful. It was a long time not to play.

“I think you could tell in a few bits of our play today that that was the case.

“But we were all fresh and ready to go and with so many games coming up over Christmas, with hindsight, it will probably have done us good in the long run.

“The gaffer pointed out yesterday that we had five games to play before the New Year. That's 15 points to play for and we have taken three already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The squad is great – we have got so many experienced heads in there, lads that have been there and done it for so many years, and know how to win football matches. They help us all to get the job done out there.

“Today's win shows where we are at. It shows our mentality and our work rate. It shows where we want to be come the end of the season.