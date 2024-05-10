Mansfield Town have announced their season-ticket prices for the 2024/25 season.

The Stags will play Sky Bet League One football for the first time in 21 years next season, having confirmed promotion from Sky Bet League Two with a third-place finish last month.

Adult season-tickets for the Ian Greaves stand will cost £399 in the early bird phase before rising to £450. Prices will be £325 for adults in the Quarry Lane stand, rising to £365.

See here for a full breakdown of the prices.

Last season’s second-top goalscorers, Mansfield enjoyed an outstanding campaign in 2023/24 with home supporters enjoying a home record that consisted of just three losses at One Call Stadium – the division’s joint-fewest.

Following last season’s record modern-day season ticket sales, the club will again be utilising Kaizen Ticketing to facilitate online season ticket purchases.

The online system has simplified the ticket purchasing process for supporters and allows season tickets to be held virtually as an e-ticket (which will be presented as the default option for purchases throughout this window) or in the Apple Wallet.

Moreover, the club also accepts Apple and Google Pay when purchasing season tickets online.

The club strongly encourages supporters to download and save season tickets to their smartphone to enhance the flow of entry into One Call Stadium on matchdays.

The club greatly appreciates that many are experiencing the effects of inflation and the rising cost of living, none of which the club is exempt from, with operational increases experienced in every area of the football club.

The 2024-25 season ticket pricing structure reflects the club’s ethos of managing the club’s finances in a responsible and sensible way, while also remaining committed to affordable football for all supporters.

As a result, a slight increase in season tickets has been implemented, which still represents excellent value for money given the higher standard of matches supporters will enjoy next season. Under-sevens’ season tickets will be free of charge.

Supporters should also note that a cap of 6,000 season tickets has been set.

Hospitality details for 2024-25 will be confirmed in due course.

When are season tickets on sale?Existing season ticket holders can reserve their existing seat throughout the ‘early bird’ window, online via www.stagstickets.co.uk from 5pm on Friday 10 May (online), in person at the ticket office at 10am on Monday 13 May, until midnight on Monday 03 June (online) and 5pm on Monday 03 June (in person).

‘Early bird’ season tickets will also become available, online, from 5pm on Friday 24 May for prospective new season ticket holders, subject to availability. The window of purchasing an ‘early bird’ season ticket for prospective new season ticket holders in person from the ticket office runs from 10am on Friday 24 May until 5pm on Thursday 06 June in person and midnight on Thursday 06 June online.

Existing season ticket seats that remain unpurchased will be released from season ticket holders from 10am on Tuesday 04 June.

Season tickets will then go on general sale online and in person from 10am on Friday 07 June with prices applicable to the general pricing structure. General sale season tickets also have the option of direct debit payments.

How do I renew my season ticket online?

Log in to your account on www.stagstickets.co.uk, click under ‘season tickets’, go to ‘reservations’ and click on ‘Season Ticket’. You can then convert this to buy/add to cart. The club kindly asks you to check and update any personal details, where appropriate.How do I purchase a season ticket for the first time?

The process is simple, straightforward, and user-friendly. You will need to register an account via www.stagstickets.co.uk.

You may want to view our helpful guide to assist you, which you can do so by clicking here.

Please note that supporters who use a wheelchair or are ambulant disabled, and require to register an account, will need to contact the club’s ticket office.

If you are unable to purchase your season ticket online, the ticket office at One Call Stadium is open from 10am until 5pm between Monday to Friday and our ticket office staff will be happy to help you in purchasing a season ticket. Furthermore, you can call the ticket office in the aforementioned date and time windows: 01623 482 482 (option 1)

Can I purchase in person or over the phone?

If you are unable to access a digital account, from Friday 10 May, existing season ticket holders can renew their seats for the 2024-25 season in person from the club’s ticket office at One Call Stadium on Monday 13 May from 10am.