All the very latest Stags news live

Delighted Mansfield Town boss John Dempster spoke about the club’s back-to-back wins, their biggest win in the EFl for 17 years and a tough trip ahead to Forest Green at this morning’s press conference.

He aso gave the latest news on injuries and suspensions and spoke out against the racism on show in England’s game in Bulgaria last night.

Midfielder Otis Khan also spoke about his delight at getting back into the side in the left wing position he came to prominenance in at Yeovil and enjoying his best game for the club so far.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting live from the RH Academy straight after its conclusion.