All the very latest Mansfield Town news live - John Dempster on injuries, Nicky Maynard on fans’ booing

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster and striker Nicky Maynard met the media at this morning’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to leaders Swindon Town.

Dempster gave an update on injuries, including scans for Danny Rose and Hayden White, the return of Craig Davies and answers to his critics over the starting Xi at Macclesfield last week and having 11 men back for corners.

Maynard also spoke about how the booking at home is affecting the players.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting directly afterwards live from the training ground.