Mansfield Town boss John Dempster updated the media this morning on Stags’ improving injury crisis, the latest on ex-Stag Stephen Dawson training with the club and looked forward to Saturday’s trip to his old club Crawley.

Defender Matt Preston also spoke and explained how he felt the club could now put some results together after their first home win of the season.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting live from the training ground.