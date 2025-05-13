Mansfield Town fans will face their longest trip to the season when they head to Plymouth Argyle.Mansfield Town fans will face their longest trip to the season when they head to Plymouth Argyle.
Mansfield Town fans will face their longest trip to the season when they head to Plymouth Argyle.

All the League One grounds Mansfield Town fans will visit next season and how far they will travel after AFC Wimbledon win promotion to complete line-up

Stephen Thirkill

Published 13th May 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 17:14 BST
The line-up for the 2025/26 League One season is now complete.

Stags confirmed their place in the league after a nervy relegation battle last time out.

Cardiff City, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers will all be new to the third tier.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

Mansfield fans will have five away days of 100 miles or less, with the 55.8 mile trip to Rotherham currently the shortest away day.

The longest away day is certain to be the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 532 mile trek.

It represents a total travel distance of a whopping 4,781.2 miles.

Here are all the stadiums Stags fans will definitely head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from the One Call Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.

Get all your Stags news here.

55.8miles

1. Rotherham United

55.8miles Photo: Getty Images

64.2miles

2. Burton Albion

64.2miles Photo: Getty Images

70.8 miles

3. Lincoln City

70.8 miles Photo: Getty Images

71.4 miles

4. Doncaster Rovers

71.4 miles Photo: Getty Images

