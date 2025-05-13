Stags confirmed their place in the league after a nervy relegation battle last time out.

Cardiff City, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers will all be new to the third tier.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

Mansfield fans will have five away days of 100 miles or less, with the 55.8 mile trip to Rotherham currently the shortest away day.

The longest away day is certain to be the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 532 mile trek.

It represents a total travel distance of a whopping 4,781.2 miles.

Here are all the stadiums Stags fans will definitely head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from the One Call Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.