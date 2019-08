Mansfield Town boss John Dempster and striker Danny Rose met the media at today’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s tough game away to Carlisle United.

Dempster spoke of his frustration at his side’s failure to keep clean sheets in the first three games and his plans before the transfer deadline while Rose was delighted to start the campaign well and put his nightmare season behind him.

Here Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting straight afterwards live from the RH Academy.