Rookie Mansfield Town boss John Dempster spoke about Saturday’s incident-packed first game in charge for him at Newport on Saturday and how proud he will feel leading the side out at his first home game this weekend when he met the media this morning.

He also updated the press on the Jacob Mellis red card, the CJ Hamilton injury and how the other injured players were getting on. Here is a video sumary of the news with Chad sports editor John Lomas.