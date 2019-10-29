All the latest Mansfield Town news - live

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster reflected on a highly successful October for his side at this morning’s press conference as he prepared his squad for their November opener at home to Colchester on Saturday.

Dempster gave the latest injury news and spoke of his hopes for tonight’s FA Youth Cup first round tie for the U18s.

Midfielder Otis Khan also attended and spoke about hitting top form and his need to add goals to the approach play.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting lve from the RH Academy training ground.