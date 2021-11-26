Rudy Funk is the new Clipstone boss. Photo: Clipstone FC.

Hoole and his assistant manager Dale Spragg left the Lido Ground on Thursday, with Hoole’s work commitments cited as the main reason for his departure with him having missed several recent matches.

In his place comes Funk, the Romanian-born coach having previously managed clubs including Rainworth MW, Long Eaton, Scarborough and AFC Mansfield with several promotions along the way. He has brought in Graeme Rodger as his assistant.

On Hoole’s departure, club chairman Richard Clarey said. “Thank you for all the time, work and dedication Dave and Dale have given to our football club. We are in a much better place due to your guidance and commitment."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice-chairman Paul Griffiths, meanwhile, was delighted to have Funk on board.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted that Rudy has decided to join us and come on board here at the Lido Ground at such an exciting time for the club.

"He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience and his proven track record speaks for itself.”

Funk, meanwhile, couldn’t hide his delight at being appointed.

He said: “There are some big plans ahead. The Chairman has a plan, the club’s got a plan, they want to get the community involved and to me I think that was the biggest attraction.

"The community has supported me over the years and if I can give something back that would be fantastic. It’s that buzz, it’s that excitement that everyone at the club told me they want to create here, and what they want to achieve, I think the vision is something unbelievable.

"I’m buzzing and I’m excited, it’s just the whole package here.”