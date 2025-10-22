Alfreton Town loan good for Taylor Anderson as Mansfield Town help out Jake Buxton

Taylor Anderson's month on loan at National League North neighbours Alfreton Town is a good opportunity for the 20-year-old believes Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough.

The Stags boss is also delighted to help out former Mansfield captain Jake Buxton, who has just gone in at Alfreton as manager and also played for Clough at Derby County.

Anderson, 20, impressed among senior players in last week's Vertu EFL Trophy clash with Newcastle United U21s last week and caught the eye of Buxton.

He went on to make his reds debut as a 69th minute sub in their midweek 2-0 home defeat by Chester

Taylor Anderson in Stags action. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.

“It is a great opportunity for Taylor with Jake Buxton going in there as manager,” said Clough.

“He saw Taylor in the Newcastle game last week and was impressed with him.

“We will do everything can with an ex-player like Jake who is our ex-player as well as an ex-Mansfield player. We will help him out as much as we can.

“But first and foremost it is a great opportunity for Taylor.”