Alfreton Town keeper eager to kick off pre-season against Nottingham Forest

Alfreton begin their pre-season campaign against a Nottingham Forest XI at the weekend.

The Reds were last in action back in December when they drew 3-3 with Kettering and Willis admits that he is excited to face the Championship side having trained for the last two weeks.

He said: “I absolutely can’t wait for the start of the friendlies. It’s been a long time coming when you consider the lockdown and everything.

“It has been a while since we last played, so it will just be good to get back on the grass and play as a team. We’ve been training hard and come Saturday, everyone will be ready and chomping at the bit.

“Any pre-season game is a tough one. Whether you face a team who play four leagues below or big clubs like Forest – every match is going to be hard. We need to make sure we prepare right and equip ourselves correctly.”

This weekend’s friendly will be the first time that supporters can return to The Impact Arena in over 15 months after all of the Reds’ home matches were played behind-closed-doors last season.

The 26-year-old, who is therefore yet to play in-front of the Alfreton fans since his arrival from Boston last summer, says he is excited to see the home faithful and hopes that they can give his side a much-needed boost.

Willis continued: “I’m buzzing to see all of the fans on Saturday. We had one game away at Southport where they were in the area where they could have supporters and that was the best game we had all season just because they had fans there.