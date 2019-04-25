Alfreton Town celebrate Derbyshire Senior Cup win - in pictures
Alfreton Town are the new Derbyshire Senior Cup champions after a 2-1 win over Mickleover.
Our man Jez Tighe captured these images as the Reds celebrated their success.
Our images from Alfreton Town's Derbyshire Senior Cup win.
jpimediaresell
Our images from Alfreton Town's Derbyshire Senior Cup win.
jpimediaresell
Our images from Alfreton Town's Derbyshire Senior Cup win.
jpimediaresell
Our images from Alfreton Town's Derbyshire Senior Cup win.
jpimediaresell
View more