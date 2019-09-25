Alfreton Town bow out of FA Cup in replay at Kings Lynn

Tuesday's game ends in 2-1 defeat after 1-1 draw on Saturday

There will be no FA Cup joy for Alfreton Town this season as they bowed out of the competition with a 2-1 defeat at King's Lynn Town last night, having drawn the initial tie 1-1 on Saturday.



A tight first half had seen the Reds create the clearest of chances, with Amari Morgan-Smith and Josh Clackstone drawing good saves from home keeper Alex Street, while Conor Branson could perhaps have done better with a clear chance in first half added time.



Morgan-Smith's opportunity came in the 11th minute when he powered his way into the area to test Street from a tight angle, then on 29 minutes Clackstone's attempt from a more difficult position was also repelled by the keeper and Branson would not have realised how much time and space he had as he scooped the ball over from 16 yards.



Earlier Danny Clarke's perseverance almost paid off when he just failed to charge down a couple of sloppy clearances, while Bobby Johnson directed a brace of free-kicks into the keeper's custody.



Meanwhile the hosts were restricted to one meaningful shot in the first period, with Reds' keeper Charlie Andrew saving well from Alfie Payne on 40 minutes, despite several moves instigated by danger-man Marriott.



Alfreton struck the first blow six minutes after the break, defender Shane Killock heading home from a Clackstone cross, but a determined North Norfolk side dug deep and soon equalised through Adam Marriott on 57 minutes when a clearance went straight to him 16 yards out.



The Reds tried their best to restore their advantage with Johnson having an effort clawed away at the back post as it seemed destined for the net and Josh Wilde glancing a header inches wide from a Clackstone cross.



King's Lynn set up a visit to Leek Town in the Third Qualifying Round when Nathan Fox was a little fortuitous with his 77th minute winning goal, which came off Andrew after a valiant effort to keep the ball out.



ALFRETON: Andrew; Clackstone, Killock, Qualter, Thacker [Wilde 57], Lynch [Blake 83], Johnson, Smith, Branson, Clarke, Morgan-Smith.

other subs: East, Atkinson, Hinchley, Grice.



Referee: Mr. R. Watkins

Attendance: 712