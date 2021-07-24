Alfreton Town boss content with progress after Mansfield Town defeat

Alfreton Manager Billy Heath was pleased with his side's efforts.

The Reds slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Mansfield on Friday night after Tyrese Sinclair hit an injury time winner for the visitors.

Alfreton had taken a 56th minute lead through Tom Allan’s header, before Nathan Caine levelled the contest with an 80th minute header.

But Heath was left content after watching the majority of his players get another 75 minutes under their belt.

“It was another great run out for us,” he said. “We did really well and deserved to be leading.

“The changes (late subs) left us a bit disjointed. The result is what it is, but the main thing is

a lot of players got another 75 minutes.

“We came through it without any injuries and I thought we did really well.”

“We need to give players a bit more game time and it is coming along well.

And Heath was also keen to praise the attitude of his new-look squad.

He added: “I'm really pleased with the lads, their attitude has been first class throughout pre-season.

“They are all pulling the right way and we look a decent outfit.

“Fitness levels are looking good, we are at a stage where all the players can do 70 mins comfortably.