Alfreton Town bos Billy Heath says threadbare squad need to recuperate after 2-1 home defeat

Disapppointed Alfreton Town manager Billy Heath said the Reds paid the price for failing to get a second goal after taking an early against Darlington in their late 2-1 defeat.

Having led from the third to the 85th minute, through Conor Branson’s back-post header, Alfreton Town were shocked by two late goals.

Heath said: “We’re disappointed because we started the game the best we’ve started all season — really on the front foot.

“But the key factor was that we didn’t get the second goal when we needed to... and we didn’t play in the second half. We looked really tired after the midweek game at King’s Lynn.

“We’re disappointed after leading at home to get nothing from the game. The biggest disappointment was the two goals we conceded.

“At least the blank Saturday (this weekend) will give us the opportunity to try to get players’ energy levels back to where they previously were.

The squad is threadbare and players will recuperate.”

lt was the Reds’ first home defeat of the season, but few could deny the visitors their win as they dominated the final third.

Darlington levelled when Joe Wheatley’s free-kick was followed up by Tyrone O’Neill at the back post and then O’Neill’s shot was beaten away by the keeper, only for Justin Donawa to fire in the winner.