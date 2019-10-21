Alex MacDonald expected back from injury as Mansfield Town host first ever visit by new boys Salford City

Midfielder Alex MacDonald looks set to return to the Mansfield Town squad as they prepare to host the first ever visit of EFL new boys Salford City tomorrow night (7.45).

MacDonald missed out on Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Forest Green Rovers with a hip injury but has trained today.

Stags also welcome back defender Ryan Sweeney after serving a one-game ban.

But midfielder Jacob Mellis is still out with his hamstring strain, though could be back for the weekend, defender Hayden White sits out the last of his three games suspended, and striker Danny Rose is out for up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

Salford have had an identical start to the season as Mansfield with four wins and five draws in their first 14 games, Stags one place above them on goal difference.

“We need to show the same character tomorrow but the quality levels need to go up,” said Mansfield boss John Dempster.

“Salford will be a different test to Forest Green.

“Forest Green are very technical and like to dominate possession while Salford are also a good footballing side but will also bring more physical attributes that we will have to deal with.

“We will analyse the Forest Green game and put a game plan together to combat Salford.”