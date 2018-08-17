Aitor Karanka wants Nottingham Forest to keep up the momemtum

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka wants his side to keep their early season momentum going.

Forest travel to Wigan tomorrow aiming to keep their unbeaten run going.

“It was important to start in this way. We finished last season and we began to work right away as we knew we needed to change a few things,” said Karanka.

“The summer has been really good and it was important to start working with the whole squad since the beginning.

“We are good but we have to keep calm. We are in August and have played just four games and I am sure that good things will arrive.

“It is vital to carry it on. Now, we have played well in three games; we didn’t play well against Bury but with 11 new players on the pitch it was difficult for them.”

The former Boro boss knows his side will face a tough challenge as promoted Wigan look to make their mark on the Championship.

“It will be difficult,” he said. “Wigan are a recently promoted team and they had a good run. Last season, Sheffield United and Millwall had a really good season and Wigan are in that way. They have good players and it is a good club so it will be difficult, but once again it is about us.

“Sometimes you never know how it will go, because sometimes you can say that it is easier to play against the teams that have just been relegated but we played West Brom and the quality was there and we lost two points.

“Wigan are a team that likes to play, they play good football and are aggressive. They were in League One last season so for them, this season, to compete in the Championship is nicer so it will be a tough game but it is about us.”