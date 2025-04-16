Defeat against Everton hit their charge a touch but was certainly softened by the earlier news that England will get an extra place in next season’s competition after Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid.

It leaves Forest just three points clear of Chelsea in sixth spot with a five horse race for three places finely balanced.

Forest travel to Spurs on Easter Monday before facing Man City for a place in the FA Cup final.

So who will win the race for Champions League places behind Liverpool and Arsenal?

This is where a supercomputer – run by footballwebpages.co.uk – now expects Forest to finish.