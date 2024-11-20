Mansfield Town will be looking to get back into the League One play-off places with victory over Bristol Rovers.Mansfield Town will be looking to get back into the League One play-off places with victory over Bristol Rovers.
AI predicts the outcome of EVERY League One fixture this weekend, featuring Mansfield Town, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and the rest

Published 20th Nov 2024
Stags return to action after last weekend’s international break when they face Bristol Rovers at home.

Nigel Clough’s side dropped out of the play-off places after defeat at Wrexham in their last match.

They face a Rovers side who are without a win in their last three games and looking over their shoulders a touch at the relegation places.

It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

1. Bolton Wanderers 2 Blackpool 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63%

2. Shrewsbury Town 0 Birmingham City 2

Home: 14% Draw: 23% Away: 63% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

3. Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 0

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26%

4. Barnsley 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Home: 46% Draw: 28% Away: 26% Photo: Getty Images

