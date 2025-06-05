There’s no standout favourite this year and no team likely to romp to the title like Birmingham City.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championship.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for improved seasons, while Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers will have work to do to repeat last season’s top six finish.

At the other end of the table it’s likely to be a familiar fight to beat the drop for Burton Albion, whilst newcomers AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers will all be looking to consolidate.

So who is going up and down this time around?

Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting next season’s table will finish like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.