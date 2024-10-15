This is just one of the stunning options of how Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium could look in future years, according to AI.This is just one of the stunning options of how Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium could look in future years, according to AI.
AI predicts how Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium could evolve in decades to come

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Oct 2024, 07:21 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:23 BST
Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium will have a different look soon.

Work continues on the new Bishop Street stand to boost the stadium capacity and make the One Call Stadium a four-sided ground once again.

But, just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought the One Call Stadium could evolve in years to come, by asking the question of what the stadium would look like in 2040, 2050 and 2060.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical, with two stands appearing to vanish in one of the 2040 options. However, some of the 2050 options look more familiar. Have a look at the gallery below and see what you think.

The AI simulator we used was NightCafe.

One Call Stadium - 2040

Photo: Magic Hour AI

One Call Stadium - 2040

Photo: Magic Hour AI

One Call Stadium - 2040

Photo: Magic Hour AI

One Call Stadium - 2040

Photo: Magic Hour AI

