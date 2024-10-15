Work continues on the new Bishop Street stand to boost the stadium capacity and make the One Call Stadium a four-sided ground once again.

But, just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought the One Call Stadium could evolve in years to come, by asking the question of what the stadium would look like in 2040, 2050 and 2060.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical, with two stands appearing to vanish in one of the 2040 options. However, some of the 2050 options look more familiar. Have a look at the gallery below and see what you think.

The AI simulator we used was NightCafe.

One Call Stadium - 2040

