Mansfield Town scored at the death to clinch an important 2-1 win over Rotherham United at the weekend.

AI issues latest League One prediction as Cardiff City, Bradford City, Stevenage, Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town set the early pace

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
There’s still an unusual look at the top end of League with Bradford City, Stevenage and Lincoln City all enjoying weekend wins.

They are being chased by a pack of big boys, including Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.

It looks bleak right now for Rotherham United, Blackpool and Peterborough who all remain in the relegation zone after weekend defeats.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

88.4pts (+34,6)

1. Cardiff City

88.4pts (+34,6) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
84.9pts (+29.4)

2. Luton Town

84.9pts (+29.4) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
76.4pts (+16.1)

3. Huddersfield Town

76.4pts (+16.1) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
74pts (+18.7)

4. Bolton Wanderers

74pts (+18.7) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
