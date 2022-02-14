Sherwood's two-goal man of the match Will Norcross.

For a third successive Saturday the winter weather decided to send swirling wind and rain to Debdale Park for this NCEL Premier clash.

A frenetic start to the game brought an early goal, in the fourth minute of the game, Jamie York picking the ball up in the midfield area and delivering a chipped pass forward to the returning Will Norcross who rode a challenge before finishing low past Nathan Popple in the visitors' goal.

Rangers responded by forcing a corner kick after Sherwood’s goalkeeper Dale Sheppard mis-hit a goal kick that almost allowed the league’s top scorer Josh Walker to take advantage, Ewan Robson defending well to avert the danger.

On seven minutes the Wood attacked down the right wing, Tim Gregory getting onto the ball following good play by Norcross, only to find Popple equal to his low cross.

Lewis Belgrave tried his luck after 12 minutes, his low shot blocked following York’s free kick.

A minute later and the visitors were level, the ball worked to the right wing, Ryan Thompson getting a low shot away that Sheppard could only parry to the lurking Josh Walker who tapped home despite loud appeals for offside that were waived away.

Thompson had a tame effort easily saved by Sheppard on 20 minutes, and he was called into action 10 minutes later after Walker almost got a shot away after a good turn, his effort blocked by Taylor making the save easy.

The visitors were having a good spell and on 36 minutes Sheppard made a good save, tipping the ball over the top from Walker's curling effort from 22 yards.

Sherwood responded, forcing a corner kick a couple of minutes before the break, York’s delivery met by Charlie Taylor whose header was directed to Jobe Shaw who could not quite convert the half chance.

The second half saw Sherwood start strongly, enjoying good possession.

Gregory was fouled out wide after 52 minutes and from York’s free kick the referee saw Jobe Shaw bundled to the ground and gave a penalty kick to the shock of most watching the game.

However, watching the highlights it was the correct decision.

Will Norcross stepped up and dispatched the spot kick into the roof of the net to restore the Wood’s lead.

On the hour mark Rangers responded, Walker heading harmlessly wide after a good run and cross by Thompson.

Thompson was the player who levelled the game up for the second time after 65 minutes.

The ball broke to him to the right of goal and his fierce drive across goal was enough to beat Sheppard.

Two minutes later and they were in front in controversial fashion.

Following a corner taken by visiting skipper Paul Grimes that was easily cleared, the same player floated the ball to the back post where Josh Walker attempted to head the ball goalward, but the ball clearly struck his hand.

But the referee did not agree and from the resulting play Shaw bundled into Jamie Ture and the referee pointed to the spot.

Charlie Taylor was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes as he argued for the handball decision to no avail.

Ryan Thompson duly dispatched the spot kick low to Sheppard’s left

Ewan Robson tried to drive the Wood forward from this dual setback, a good run ending with an effort on goal that was easily saved by Popple.

Sherwood responded well, as the game entered the final 10 minutes and Gregory was found in space but overhit his cross before Belgrave tried from distance, his shot on target but lacking the power needed to beat Popple.

Rangers forced a corner, conceded by the returning Taylor, who had served his 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Walker headed harmlessly wide after 86 minutes from a wide free kick and from the resulting passage of play the Wood were level.

Brad Newby’s quick thinking from a throw in found Jamie York on the left side of goal, his effort loping over Popple into the far corner of the net, a touch fortunate perhaps but reward for his alertness.

However, parity was short-lived, as literally a minute later Rangers were back in front.

Sam Aynsley found Thompson in the box who turned well and shot low across a despairing Sheppard.

Sherwood had one last effort to salvage a point, in the 93rd minute, Belgrave was fouled outside the box, Newby lined up the free kick, his effort finding Belgrave who could not add enough power to beat Popple who saved well to his left.

After the game, assistant manager Ian Cotton was critical of Sherwood’s game management while praising Winterton for their part in a great game to watch.