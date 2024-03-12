After Louis Reed deal sealed, Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough in talks to extend contracts for more players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reed is now tied to the Stags until June 2025 and Clough said: “We are in negotiations with one or two at the moment, but we are pretty relaxed about the situation generally.

“I think those who need tying on a contract have got it.

“But there are one or two that, when you don't know which league you will be playing in, you've got to be certain that whatever league you're in you want the players around.

Louis Reed - new Stags deal secured.

“I think we will probably do two or three more before the end of the season.”

On securing midfield ace Reed he said: “When we brought him in last January he got injured very quickly at Bradford.

“We are absolutely convinced that had he stayed fit for the majority of the end of that season then we would have made the play-offs.

“We missed out by one goal and he would have made that difference.

“You have seen the difference he has made this season. He has been as consistent as anyone we've had out there and is a player that next season, whichever league we are in, will play a major role again.

“He is a good player who is probably coming to his peak now at his age.

“He has good experience of this league and the league above. The way we play suits him – we get him on the ball as much as possible.

“What often goes under the radar are his defensive abilities – the number of times he intercepts something or he's back in his own penalty area making challenges or blocks. He is a very good all-round midfielder.