AFC Wimbledon thrashing was just what we needed says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield were forced to fight back from conceding twice in the first 16 minutes, but dug deep to draw level at 2-2 before Chris Gunter was sent off for grabbing Stephen Quinn round the throat, paving the way for Stags to cruise home.

Clough beamed: “We needed that win. We've been playing well but we still need results and tonight will certainly help us in that department – the way we did it as well.

Stags manager Nigel Clough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The quality of the goals tonight were excellent.

“We were not zipping it around as sharply as we'd have liked to early on.

“Their first goal was just a bit of a mix-up and all of a sudden they got a goal out of nothing. Then they scored another out of nothing and it was two isolated attacks really.

“I thought we were still doing okay within that period and once you get that first goal back that's it.”

The first goal came from a Rhys Oates penalty – getting the striker off the mark at last, though there were worries after he went off with an arm injury.

“It was important for Rhys' confidence personally – it doesn't matter it was a penalty. He missed a few chances in the first few games,” said Clough.

“We didn't take Macca (Stephen McLaughlin who missed one on Saturday) off the penalties. It's up to them. He stepped aside to give Rhys the opportunity which is how the team are.

“It was important for Will (Swan) to score too – he's probably our only fit striker as we stand here now.”

Clough made five changes from the weekend, and said: “Playing Saturday/Tuesday, Saturday/Tuesday we've explained to the lads they won't play in every game at this stage of the season when we're still getting up to speed.

“Everyone is going to share the workload. Things will settle down as they get into the groove of playing games.”

The two big talking points were the penalty and the red card.

Clough said: “George Lapslie said he thought it was a penalty – he just caught him. And I didn't see too many protests from their players. I think they thought he was offside but he wasn't.