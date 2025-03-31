AFC Mansfield win scrappy clash with Melton Town to maintain play-off hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Mansfield maintained their UCL Premier North play-off challenge with a scrappy 1-0 home win over Melton Town on Saturday.

Ryan Ingram's 43rd minute strike proved the difference in the end and the Bulls are only outside the play-offs on goal difference with four games to play.

It is a four-way fight for the last spot with Boston Town on 65 points and AFC Mansfield, Heanor Town and Newark Town chasing on 62 points, Heanor with the best goal difference to keep a foot in the top five.

Bulls boss Phil Buxton said: “We always knew it was going to be tight and there will still be twists and turns.

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton.

“We just have to focus on ourselves. We can't focus on anyone else.

“If we win our four games we will probably make the play-offs, and that is what I have said to the lads. That is their target.

“We still have Newark to play, Heanor have some difficult fixtures coming up, and everyone plays everyone and you are where you are at the end of the season.

“We need to keep putting the performances in, doing the right things and playing at the right intensity and hopefully we can make it.”

On the win over Melton, he added: “We always knew it would be a scrappy game and the wind played a big part in that.

“First half we were massively on top, created some really good chances and came out of the box well.

“Then second half we have had to defend and, to be fair, they were the better side.

“But we dug deep and the lads did exactly what I asked them to do. I asked them to defend properly and play as units. That is exactly what they did and I think we deserved the win and the three points.

“It was a good team performance and I thought our keeper Josh Turton has made two unbelievable saves late on to keep the clean sheet.”

The Bulls' next challenge is on Saturday at home to in-form local rivals Hucknall Town.

“I went to watch Hucknall against Newark last week and they like getting forward, so we know it will be a difficult game,” said Buxton.