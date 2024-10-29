Two defeats in five days sent AFC Mansfield tumbling down to fifth place in the UCL Premier North.

A midweek 2-0 loss at table-topping Eastwood CFC was followed by Saturday's 2-0 home loss to in-form Ashby Ivanhoe – their sixth win on the bounce.

Bulls boss Phil Buxton said: “It was a really poor performance from us – I can't say anything else.

“I thought we were very flat. I don't think we had anything about us at all today and we were duly punished.

Phil Buxton - hoping for reaction in cup.

“Having said that it was a penalty and a free kick we were punished by. But we just did not get going at all and rightly lost the game.

“It was really disappointing as we obviously wanted a reaction from Tuesday night's defeat and that is now two defeats on the trot.

“I hope it's hurt the lads as it's really hurt me today.

“It was not a performance that I enjoyed watching and one that I hope they have not enjoyed playing in.”

This Sunday the Bulls host Rugby Borough in the second round of the UCL Cup (3pm) and Buxton said: “Let's see if we can get a reaction this weekend.

“I want to see more energy about us and see things we've worked on.

“We ask them to switch the play but they didn't do any of that. We ask them to turn out, they didn't do any of that.

“We need to have more about us. We seemed to roll over and die today which is really, really disappointing as we've had some good performances this year where we've not done that.

“But today and Tuesday we've not been at the races at all.

“We will have to put our finger on why and try to get the lads going again for next weekend.

“We will watch the match back again and see what we can improve on.”

Buxton will also look to bolster his injury-hit squad.

“Our injury situation is not great – but I am not going to make excuses,” he said.

“We were missing five players today and four or five of them are key players.

“We missed their energy and tenacity which is why I think we have probably lost the last couple.

“We need to look into the transfer market and see who is available to hopefully freshen up the squad a bit.”