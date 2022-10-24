AFC Mansfield seeking new owners for free as Spencer Fearn leaves the club

Due to a change in personal circumstances, Fearn is looking to gift his 92 per cent shareholding to any interested party or parties who wish to take the club forward.

The club has no debt and he is not looking to recover the payment he made to acquire the club in the summer.

He said: “My personal circumstances have changed the past few weeks, which means I cannot commit the time I once could to the Bulls.

Spencer Fearn, right, with John Stancliffe.

“I have to be out at weekends now earning a bit of brass so it was time for me to step aside.

“I am now looking to speak with an interested party or parties about the possibility of someone taking over the majority shareholding who can allocate time and resource to see the club continue to prosper.

“I am already speaking to interested parties, but wished to make the announcement formal, to raise awareness with other potential new owners

“There are a couple of fellows who are really interested and if anyone out there wants to get hold of a wonderful football club which costs absolutely nothing to buy then please do get in touch as it's important to me the club continues.”

In his final game in charge as manager, Fearn saw his young charges lose 2-1 at Skegness Town in the UCL Premier North on Saturday, but was hugely encouraged by their performance.

After a poor start which saw them go 2-0 down in 20 minutes, a much improved second half saw 17-year-old Ishaq Bouheraoua score his first goal for the Bulls.

Fearn said: “It was a very young squad out there today – I think the average age was 19.2 years. A couple of the senior players let us down this morning, which you get at this level. But the young lads did well. We went 2-0 down in 20 minutes and you think it's going to be a very long day. But they really acquitted themselves well.

“So, despite the loss, you look at this side and the youth in it, competing at Step 5, they have to take a lot of credit.

