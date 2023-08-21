AFC Mansfield off the mark with fine away win at Loughborough Students

Kaylum Mitchell gave the Bulls a ninth minute advantage only for Joshua Strouts to level for the Students eight minutes later.

But Surafel Tefera scored a 68th minute winner and manager Phil Buxton said: “The stability at the back was why we won today. We were very good out of possession.

“Results have not gone our way but we have stuck at it and the lads really deserved today. Hopefully the ride had turned a bit and we can kick on from this result.

Action from Clipstone's 5-2 win at Blackstones.

Captain Joe Harrison added: “Results haven't shown how well we have been playing as a team.

“We had lost four out of four but had put some great shifts in. So today was what we needed really.”

In Division One four goals in nine second half minutes ensured Clipstone made it five wins out of five to stay top after a 5-2 victory at Blackstones.

When the five consecutive victories at the end of the 2022/23 season are included, they have now set a club record of 10 consecutive wins.

Both sides came into the game unbeaten with Clipstone top and Blackstones third.

Cobras were forced into making two changes to the side that beat Saffron Dynamo 3-1 with Charlie Hardwick and Brandon Shaw coming in for Jordan Ball and Jack Gibb who were both unavailable.

After a goalless first period with few chances for either side, the second half produced plenty of goalmouth action and seven goals.

The visitors were stunned into action by Hadden Armiger’s 63rd minute opener and responded immediately through Ryan Ingram, Gareth Curtis and man of the match Lewis Bingham (2) to open up a three-goal advantage.

Kyle Rowell pulled a goal back from the home side with five minutes remaining but Clipstone had the final say when Curtis grabbed his second in added time.

Assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “We knew it was going to be difficult.

“Blackstones are a good side. We changed shape today due to personnel rather than the opposition.

“We had chances in the first half and never really looked like conceding.

“Their keeper has pulled off a great save from Charlie Taylor’s header.

“We went in at half-time and addressed the issues where we thought we could win the game. To be fair, in the second half to a man they took that out on the pitch.

“We have a good squad and the squad has won us the game again today.”

Cobras created the first chance in the fourth minute when a long free kick from Kieran Coupe found the head of Charlie Taylor and Brooklyn Peacock in the home goal produced a fine save to deny the Cobras’ skipper.

The half then developed into a scrappy affair as both sides cancelled each other out.

The home side also lost their centre forward and danger man Alfie Ferguson with a pulled hamstring midway through the half which didn’t help their cause.

The visitors almost took the lead just before the break when Lewis Bingham intercepted an under hit back pass but he couldn’t get ball past Peacock who blocked with legs.

Clipstone created the first chance of the second half when a defensive error gifted the ball to Ryan Ingram whose powerful shot forced a good save from Peacock to keep the scores level.

It was the home side who open the scoring with 63 minutes gone as a long ball through the middle found Hayden Armiger who turned Brandon Shaw the wrong way and then produced a composed finish to beat Josh Turton.

The Cobras then showed why they are League leaders with four goals in the next nine minutes.

Just two minutes after the Armiger’s goal, Lewis Bingham played in Gareth Curtis who rounded the keeper and his cross found Ryan Ingram who headed home at the back post.

Curtis then grabbed a goal when he fired home from eight yards out.

The third goal came when Will Heather’s shot was only parried by Peacock and Bingham followed up to score. Bingham then converted Lewis Weaver’s cross to grab his second.

With five minutes remaining Blackstone’s grabbed a goal back with Kyle Rowell’s 30-yard.

The scoring was completed in added time when Bingham went round the keeper and crossed to Curtis whose shot beats two defenders on the line.

Also in Division One, Rainworth MW went down 3-1 at home to Birstall United Social, but Southwell City came away from Saffron Dynamo 4-2 winners.

On Friday Selston drew 2-2 at West Bridgford.

There is FA Vase action this weekend starting with Sherwood Colliery hosting Melton Town on Friday while on Saturday AFC Mansfield travel to Leicester St Andrews and Sleaford Town host Rainworth.