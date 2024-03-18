AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton.

The Bulls were beaten 2-0 at home by Boston Town on Saturday, shot down by goals either side of the break, despite creating enough chances to have won the game.

Boston went ahead in the first added minute before half-time through Lucas Dakin following a long throw into the box.

Then two minutes into the second half, Boston worked the ball down the left and cut it back to an unmarked Dakin for his second.

However, Bulls boss Phil Buxton said; “There were definite positives to take from today.

“I think we looked more of a threat going forward and we were good in spells.

“We dominated possession for large parts of the game.

“But it's about what happens in both boxes and it was two poor goals again that have cost us and obviously why we've got no points today.

“We told them at the start of the game to be positive and go out there and try to score goals. That is what they have tried to do, but we've not managed that.

“But the positives are we've created chances and been in their box quite a lot. It's just that final touch that has let us down today.”

He continued: “We have some tough games coming up now – the majority of fixtures are tough in this league.

“But we need to find points from somewhere. That's a given. We're in a little bit of a slump and we've not picked up points for five or six weeks.