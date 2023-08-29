AFC Mansfield march on in the FA Vase after penalties success at Leicester St Andrews

Bulls led 2-0 through McKenna Parton and an own goal with 19 minutes to go but they had Lamin Sisawo dismissed straight after the break for a second bookable offence and St Andrews forced spot kicks with an 85th minute equaliser.

Bulls are at home to Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

Clipstone overcame a strong Radford side 2-1 to reach the Second Qualifying Round in the Vase for the first time in five years.

Clipstone march on in the FA Vase by beating Radford 2-1 for a club record 14th home win in a row.

Early goals from Curtis and Ingram lifted the Cobras to a 14th consecutive home win in all competitions.

The Cobras opened the scoring in the 10th minute through their first chance when Weaver slotted the ball through to Ingram who drilled the ball home past Abebowale in the Radford goal.

The Cobras doubled their lead in the 17th minute when a ball into the box found Gareth Curtis who on the turn slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Radford could have pulled one back in the 24th minute when a mistimed pass by Charlie Taylor allowed Paul Johnson to race in behind but Josh Turton was fast off his line to block the shot on goal.

In the 40th minute, a ball from Lewis Weaver met prolific goalscorer Ryan Ingram who acrobatically directed a shot towards goal and forced Abebowale into a routine save.

The Cobras were wondering how they did not go into the break three up when a corner came into the six yard box and forced a scramble in the box, but Abebowale pulled out two fantastic saves to deny the oncoming Cobras pressure.

The Cobras struggled to get into gear in the second half and realised that Radford were fighting to keep their hopes alive.

In the 59th minute, Radford pulled one back when Johnson was slotted through on goal and placed his shot well beyond Turton's reach to bring Radford back into the game.

The Cobras could have put the game to bed when they have two golden chances through Ingram and Curtis but saw both their shots well saved by the Radford keeper once again

The Cobras were put back under pressure after these chances but managed to hold off the Radford pressure and create history making it 14 consecutive wins at home in all competitions and the 11th win on the spin in total.

Coach Josh Parker said: “We are definitely pleased with the result.

“It is the first time in five years that the club has won in the Vase. It was a hard fought victory against a good Radford side, a battle all over the pitch and we took our chances.

“Radford came out second half and they gave it a really good go, and all credit to them but we was solid as a unit and could've had another goal ourselves, but that's how it goes.”

Also through are Shirebrook Town after goals from Aaron Fell an own goal and a double from Kiyani Clayton gave them a 4-2 win away at Holwell Sports

After what had been a very turbulent week both on and off the pitch Shirebrook returned to action against Holwell Sports, who have had a very difficult start to the season having only picked up one point from their opening six games of the season.

And the home side's struggles showed as Shirebrook dominated the opening 10 minutes of the game with Carlton Carty setting up Kiyani Clayton for Shirebrook's first sighting of goal.

Minutes later a corner from the right saw Shirebrook go close again with Nat Waston shooting just over the bar.

Shirebrook's early dominance was rewarded in the 17th minute when Carlton Carty cross from the left was dropped by the Holwell keeper and the ball found its way to Aaron Fell, who made an instant impact to score on his debut.

A one goal lead soon became two in the 22nd minute as again Carty broke down the left hand side and made his way into the box and his cross was diverted into his own net by Holwell player Joe Brown to give Shirebrook the kind of lead their opening 25 minute display had deserved.

However, despite the home side started to put pressure Shirebrook and goalkeeper Warren Squires produced a brilliant save and again the home side went close to reducing the scoreline as Holwell put two efforts in quick succession just over the bar but Shirebrook went in at the break in a dominate position.

The second half couldn’t have started any worse for Shirebrook as Holwell got a goal back in the 48th minute through Josh Barrett and two minutes later the home side were level as Tom Pope was left unmarked at the back post to fire past Squires.

A shellshocked Shirebrook set about trying to retake the lead and almost did as Josh Devereux saw his free kick saved by the Holwell keeper.

But in the 55th minute Shirebrook did retake the lead as a ball over the top found Nat Watson and he raced onto it and squared to Kiyani Clayton, who tapped in from close range.

Shirebrook looked to put the tie to bed as they flooded forward with Devereux again going close and Joe Parkin also had an effort go just over the bar.

And in the 65th minute Shirebrook got goal number fout as Sam Geeves was played in down the right and his cross found Kiyani Clayton, who smashed past the Holwell keeper for his second of the afternoon.

In the final 25 minutes of the game Clayton had two fantastic chances to complete his hat-trick but put one shot just over the bar and saw a header go wide of the post Shirebrook also had chances through Joe Parkin, Nat Watson and Carlton Carty to add further goals but it wasn’t to be and Shirebrook had to settle for just the four goals to set up a local derby with Clipstone in the next round.

Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said: “I thought we were outstanding today.

“A couple of lapses in concentration cost us two goals and we’ve got to eradicate that, but from minute one we were on top and moved the ball really well.

“It’s been a traumatic week for everybody and it would have been easy for the lads to throw it in today.

“We’ve lost some good players this week but recruited well again with the additions of Josh Devereux and Aaron Fell who were brilliant today.

“Aaron took his goal really well and I thought Kiyani was brilliant again today and took his goals well. He’s disappointed he’s only walking off with two goals today.

“He really wanted his hat-trick and that hunger is good to see.

“But all being said I couldn’t be happier with the result and performance today.”

Selston also progressed in the Vase with a 3-1 win over Harrowby United as did Southwell City, seeing off Kirby Muxloe 2-1, though Southwell then crashed 5-1 at home to Radford in league action on Monday.