AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton planning to give youth a chance

Bulls boss Phil Buxton.

Buxton is still short in some departments after a massive summer turnover of players, but believes some of his U21s could stake a claim as they continue a very busy spell of pre-season friendlies.

“It is a really busy week and games are coming thick and fast which is really good – it's what we want building into the start of the season which is only about three weeks away,” he said.

“It's all about building team morale as it's quite a new team, having lost a lot of players from last season.

“We want to build that camaraderie back into the squad and get everyone going together. From the whole squad last year I think there are four players left which is a big turnover.

“We are really trying to blood the U21s and give them that progression and a stepping stone to younger players coming through. I want to give them the opportunity to prove themselves.

“We are still on the hunt for two or three more in various positions.

“But I won't rush into those if I have players here who are good enough but are a bit younger and don't have that experience. I think it's right we try to give them that experience and time to play.”

Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Harworth Colliery made it two out of two friendly defeats, but Buxton said: “We controlled the game.

"We had quite a lot of possession and looked all right shape wise and comfortable on the ball.

“But we just couldn't stick the ball in the net and got done by a defensive error. Then they shut up shop for the last 20 minutes and we just couldn't get through

“It was a bit of a frustrating game but it's pre-season and you have to take what you can get out of it.”

A defensive mix-up on Saturday saw Harworth take full advantage with a rocket of a strike from Callum Brooks hitting the roof of the Bulls net just after half-time.

Tonight (Tuesday) the Bulls host a visit from Carlton Palmer’s Grantham Town.