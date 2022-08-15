Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But joint manager Spencer Fearn said: “You cannot fault the effort levels of the lads today.

“The conditions were bad for both sides and you really have to question playing in 32 degrees.

“One of our players suffered sun stroke and was vomiting after the game, not what you want for your players at all.

Spencer Fearn - Bulls players suffered in the heat.

“Out of the five games so far this season, this was probably our poorest performance, but in the heat it is not surprising.

“Stan, Ben and me have been really pleased so far with the lads' efforts and, although we just have the one point on the board so far, there are encouraging signs.

“Now all focus in on the FA Cup game this weekend.

"We go into the game against Worksop Town as huge underdogs, just like we were at Corby and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Despite the red hot conditions, the Bulls set off well at Pinchbeck with Khalid Suleiman rattling the bar from 25 yards and they looked comfortable in possession.

But an individual mistake and an excellent first time finish saw Pinchbeck go 1-0 up.

There was not much second half action. A goalmouth scramble almost saw an equaliser for the Bulls when Hardwick's effort was saved by the Pinchbeck keeper.