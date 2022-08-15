But joint manager Spencer Fearn said: “You cannot fault the effort levels of the lads today.
“The conditions were bad for both sides and you really have to question playing in 32 degrees.
“One of our players suffered sun stroke and was vomiting after the game, not what you want for your players at all.
Most Popular
-
1
Only finishing missing in another fine Mansfield Town display says boss Nigel Clough, but injury list lengthens for his depleted squad in Leyton Orient defeat
-
2
One more new face in for Mansfield Town as early injuries mount?
-
3
Mansfield Town made to pay for missed chances as they lose at Leyton Orient
-
4
See who you can pick out in our fans gallery from Mansfield Town v Derby County
-
5
Former Mansfield Town boss Mick Jones dies aged 75
“Out of the five games so far this season, this was probably our poorest performance, but in the heat it is not surprising.
“Stan, Ben and me have been really pleased so far with the lads' efforts and, although we just have the one point on the board so far, there are encouraging signs.
“Now all focus in on the FA Cup game this weekend.
"We go into the game against Worksop Town as huge underdogs, just like we were at Corby and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Despite the red hot conditions, the Bulls set off well at Pinchbeck with Khalid Suleiman rattling the bar from 25 yards and they looked comfortable in possession.
But an individual mistake and an excellent first time finish saw Pinchbeck go 1-0 up.
There was not much second half action. A goalmouth scramble almost saw an equaliser for the Bulls when Hardwick's effort was saved by the Pinchbeck keeper.
Pinchbeck hit the bar, then the Bulls piled men forward to try and secure at least a point, only to see Pinchbeck score again near the end to secure victory.