AFC Mansfield halt poor run and now face 10 'cup finals'

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton has told his players they need to maintain the high standards they showed at the weekend for their last 10 'cup finals' starting at home to strugglers Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

The Bulls halted a three-game losing streak in the UCL Premier North when they won 1-0 at Skegness Town on Saturday, Ryan Ingram scoring four minutes before the half-time break with a calmly-placed finish.

The Bulls are now fifth on goal difference, on the same points as fourth-placed Boston Town, and manager Buxton said: “We have 10 cup finals left – that's what I keep saying to them. And we have got to reach the levels we reached today every single week regardless of where the opposition is in the table.

“Deeping are going to want to come and do us over as we beat them 6-0 away. We won't take them lightly whatsoever. We have to keep the standards we showed today.

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton.

“It was a very hard-fought game at Skegness so I am delighted with the three points.

“We really needed that after three defeats on the bounce.

“We needed something – we needed three points from anywhere.

“So to get the three points away from home with a team performance like that was great.

“Everyone to a man did their job for us and that is what I am most delighted about – it was well deserved.

“The communication and unity I asked from them before the game was excellent.”

On Ingram's winner, he added: “He was one-on-one with the keeper and it was a great finish.

“Who else would you want in that position with the goals he's scored this season? “He probably owed us one as he's missed a few chances in the last few weeks. I have been on at him and told him that.

“But we know his qualities. He is a great finisher and when he gets in those areas he takes his chances. That's why he is at the club.”