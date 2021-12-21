AFC Mansfield game abandonded with nine minutes to go after floodlight failure

AFC Mansfield felt the frustrations after their game was abandoned with nine minutes left.

Mansfield had been on top prior to the incident, despite a first half goal from Nathan Keightley pegging the Bulls back. Alfie Dodsworth didn't let it phase him however, striking the equaliser and his first goal for the club.

Phil Buxton was forced to name a thin squad due to injuries and positive covid-19 tests, including himself on the bench.

The Church were eager to open the scoring early on, as forward Kieran Ryan weaved between the Mansfield back-line before his low effort was parried by Adam Revuelta.

Mansfield wouldn't roll over easily though, first coming close through Jake Batty whose effort narrowly evaded the target from distance, before some nice link-up play between Luke Walker and Tom Slone ended with the latter pulling back to Lewis Weaver, but his cheeky flick was dealt with comfortably.

Penistone would go onto enjoy a dominant spell, with Revuelta the key to Mansfield. The shot-stopper was brilliant in keeping out chances for Ryan and Keightley, before tipping a long-ranged effort onto the woodwork.

But Penistone's relentless pressure would be rewarded on 37 minutes, as a long-ball split the Bulls' defence apart, before Keightley would race through and neatly tuck the ball into the far post.

The Bulls looked to respond immediately on a fast counter-attack led by Dodsworth, as a nice one-two between himself and Weaver ended with an unlucky effort being parried by Chris Snaith, before Walker's follow up was handled well by the goalkeeper.

Heading into the second half, and the conditions worsened. The pitch became engulfed with fog, making many doubt the game would go ahead.

Penistone looked to get off to another bright start, surprisingly through defender Brett Lovell who showed his defensive side in missing two crucial opportunities for the home side.

Ryan and Keightley continued to terrorise the Bulls defence too, both having efforts narrowly avoid the target to Revuelta's relief.

But with Mansfield soaking up the pressure and heading into the final fifteen, it took a moment of brilliance to secure the equaliser- step up Dodsworth.

The tricky midfield weaved between the Penistone defence before unleashing a brilliant strike past the stationary Snaith, before reeling into the mist for his celebrations.

With the Bulls picking up momentum and belief, the referee was forced to bring the game to a close, after a power failure with the floodlights denied any chance of the game continuing.